Strs Ohio Has $6.09 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,849,000 after buying an additional 88,811 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $42.35 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

