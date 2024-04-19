Strs Ohio Invests $3.33 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

