Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 2,043 Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT opened at $20.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.