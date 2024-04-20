International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

