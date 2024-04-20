SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.31 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

