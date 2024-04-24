Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 61,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

