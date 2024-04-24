Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.02% of 2U worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 981,368 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 37.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58,331 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

