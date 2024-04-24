Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.92 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

SAP stock opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

