Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $40,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

