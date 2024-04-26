Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

MPW opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

