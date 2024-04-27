Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.