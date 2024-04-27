Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 412.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 475,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 140,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

BHF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.