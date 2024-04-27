Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

COWZ stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

