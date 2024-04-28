13,700 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.34%.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

