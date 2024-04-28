MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $383.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.56 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

