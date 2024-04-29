11,000 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 57.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $48,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,525 shares of company stock worth $1,911,471 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

