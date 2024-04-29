15,388 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

