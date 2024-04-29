17,321 Shares in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABAT. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ABAT stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

