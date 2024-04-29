3,501 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 117.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,694,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

