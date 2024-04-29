38,500 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in eXp World by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 28.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $13.00 to $11.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.