Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $599,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

