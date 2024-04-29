7,100 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.21.

CHRW stock opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

