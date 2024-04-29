Adeia (ADEA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Adeia has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 17.33%.
Adeia Stock Down 0.1 %
Adeia stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Adeia has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Adeia Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, April 19th.
About Adeia
Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.
