AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,947 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after buying an additional 458,622 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,081,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASIX opened at $26.01 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $694.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,799.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $486,481 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

