Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $139,000 in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.