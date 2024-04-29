Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Air T Price Performance

AIRT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

