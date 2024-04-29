Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 196,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.03 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

