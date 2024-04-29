Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.06 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $34.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

