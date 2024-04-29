Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 17,189 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 385.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in DocGo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DocGo by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.61 on Monday. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $376.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

