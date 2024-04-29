Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 135.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of GLRE opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $426.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 13.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

