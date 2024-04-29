Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth $217,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $57.43 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

