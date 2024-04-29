Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

