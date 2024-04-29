Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.17 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.