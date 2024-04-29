Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $400.56 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $415.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

