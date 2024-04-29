Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,338 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at $7,812,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,550,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,010,000 after acquiring an additional 270,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ESI opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

