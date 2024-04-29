Cerity Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 792.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,649.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 167,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

