Cerity Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,766 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.