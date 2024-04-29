Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

