Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3,300.00 price target (up from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,199.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,822.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,434.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock worth $13,530,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

