DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,103,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,041,845,000 after buying an additional 497,814 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $877.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $854.40 and a 200 day moving average of $637.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

