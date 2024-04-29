Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

