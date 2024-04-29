Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 200 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after acquiring an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 732,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,337,000 after acquiring an additional 168,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $237.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.20.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

