Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

