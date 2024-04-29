Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $156,807.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,679.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.