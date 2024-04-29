International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $156,000 in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

HIPS opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

About GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.