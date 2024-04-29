Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 14,800 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 248,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

