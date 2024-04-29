International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SLYV opened at $78.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

