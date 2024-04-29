Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $619,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 36.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
NHC opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.36. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $101.81.
National HealthCare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
