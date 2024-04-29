Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $592,000 Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Wabash National by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Wabash National by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $35,491,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

