Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY24 guidance at $7.65-$8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.650-8.350 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $100.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

